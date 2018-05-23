A Diversity and Inclusion workshop happens today in Kelso; “Strength Lies in Differences” will run from 7:15 to 11:45 this morning at the Red Lion in Kelso, covering topics like “Diversity and Inclusion Beyond Hiring,” Equity in Hiring, and a panel discussion. Get details by going to swshrm.org.

The Community Workshops on the proposed Six Rivers Trail continue, with an event planned for this evening at the Port of Kalama. Pathways 2020 and others are working on this project, envisioning a trail that would connect Cowlitz County from Castle Rock to Woodland. This evening’s workshop is intended to help “challenges, solutions and community significance” between Kress Lake and Green Mountain. The workshop is open to anyone interested.

There’s a special screening of a movie called “Suicide: The Ripple Effect,” happening this evening at the Regal Cinemas at the Three Rivers Mall. This is being presented by Columbia Wellness, and is intended to “help us unite and respond to a call for change.” It’s hoped that by banding together, we can help to reduce the number of suicides. It’s reported that every 40 seconds, someone in the United States dies by suicide. The screening of “Suicide: The Ripple Effect” will be held at 7:30 pm tonight, and there’s a special admission price. Tickets are available at the Regal Cinemas box office.