There’s an Alzheimer’s Forum planned for today at the Canterbury Inn on 3rd Avenue in Longview, starting at 9:30 this morning. Doctor Tatiana Sadak will present “Challenging Dementia Behaviors” at that time, and other sessions are planned through the day. At 2 pm, “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” will be presented, offering information on how to recognize Alzheimer’s or other dementias. This forum is free and open to anyone; Continuing Education Units are available for health care professionals.

The “Seasons of Change” Fashion Show happens today at another Koelsch facility, Canterbury Park. This starts at noon today, featuring fashions from Chico’s of Centralia. A light lunch will be served, and door prizes will be award. Special chauffeured transportation will be available, shuttling from the Expo Center parking lot on 7th Avenue. Call 360-501-5100 to RSVP.

The teachers and staff that are retiring this year from the Longview School District will be honored today at a reception that will be held at the District Offices on Lilac Street. 21 people are retiring from the district this year, representing a total of 752 years of experience in the district. The reception runs from 4to 5:30 pm, with a brief program at 4:30. You’re invited to come by and join in the event.

Staff from the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument will be in Toutle today, holding an Open House as the mountain opens for the tourist season. This Open House will run from 4 to 7 in the school multi-purpose room, where federal and state agencies will present information on improvements in the monument, wildlife monitoring, education, recreation and more. The program is open to anyone interested.