Get some tips on better management of your money at this evening’s Free Family Financial Literacy Night, being offered by the Cowlitz Asset Building Coalition and Lower Columbia CAP. This will run from 5:30 to 8 pm tonight at the Youth and Family Link facility on Douglas Street in Longview. This is billed as a “night of fun food and financial fitness. They say that this will get the whole family talking about money, while organizers say that they can prove that “finances can be fun.” Space is limited, and reservations are required. Call 360-425-3430, extension 248 to get more information.

Learn all you need to know about Growing Peonies at a workshop that’s being offered this evening by the WSU Master Gardeners. Mike Thomas will be teaching this evening’s class, covering the purchase of root stock, proper planting, care and feeding. The free workshop starts at 6 pm in the Event Center on the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. Call WSU Extension at 360-577-3014 to learn more.