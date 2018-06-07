World War 1 and the contributions of the Pacific Northwest to the war effort will be the subject of this evening’s First Thursday program at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum. Trevor Bosman of Vancouver will present is World War I-themed exhibit that was entered into the national History Day competition, and he will also talk about the “Spruce Division,” which harvested northwest Spruce trees for aircraft production during the war. The main portion of the program will feature James Givan, who is a collector of World War I, World War II and Armed Services recruitment posters. Givan will talk about the original posters that are on display at the Museum, along with the artwork and the messages being delivered. The free program starts at 7 pm at the Museum on Allen Street in Kelso.

Get some Bingo in and help out Community Home Health and Hospice at the Kelso Eagles. Fibre Federal Credit Union is helping to sponsor tonight’s session, which will start at 6:30 pm. You can also save some money by pre-registering, so you have more money to spend on the prize drawings and raffles that will be taking place. Space is limited, for call 360-414-4205 to get signed up.

The Emergency Support Shelter is offering its Self-Care Workshop this evening, looking to help survivors of sexual assault and sexual abuse. This is part of the Hope Project, an effort to end sexual violence in the local area and around the world. They say that Self-Care is about “learning to listen to yourself,” and learning how you can help to heal your mind, your body and your spirit. This workshop is being offered on the first Thursday of each month, going from 5:30 to 7 pm at the Shelter on 11th Avenue in Longview. Learn more on the Hope Project 42 Facebook page.