There are several things going on around the area today, starting with today’s Kelso School Board Retreat and Superintendent Orientation. This will run from 11:30 am to 4 pm today at the Kelso City Hall. They’ll start with a review of historical documents, a board self-assessment, and a review of board priority areas. There will be an update on the entry plan for new Superintendent Mary Beth Tack, along with a review of priority areas, and a discussion of shared Board and Superintendent team priorities. The afternoon will be focused on expectations for the School Board and the Superintendent, including roles, responsibilities and operating principles. This meeting is being held on the second floor of the Kelso City Hall.

The Youth 4-H Summer Sewing School opens today and runs through the 29th. This camp will run each day this week, going from 9 am until noon at the Catlin Hall in West Kelso. Kids age 8 and up are eligible to participate, but students will need to provide their own sewing machine, which needs to be in good operating condition. Along with basics of sewing, student will learn basic machine maintenance, how to work with simple patterns, and how to select sewing supplies. Space is limited; call 360-636-0338 to find out more.

The Southwest Washington Youth Symphony Music Camp starts today and runs through Friday at LCC’s Rose Center for the Arts. Organizers say that the camp is an opportunity for local string, wind and percussion students to play music that is not normally available in school. Registration starts at noon today, followed by rehearsals each afternoon from 1 to 5 pm. T-shirts and daily snacks will be provided, and there will also be opportunities to work in small groups. The camp wraps up on Friday with a free performance by the campers. Call 360-626-2433 to learn more.

Longview Parks and Recreation would like your input on planning for possible future developments at Archie Anderson Park in the Highlands. This gathering will run from 6 to 8 pm at the Highlands Neighborhood Association Community Building, located at 292 21st Avenue. The goal is to develop a park plan that’s responsive to the site, for park users and the community as a whole. All are invited to participate.

Debra Gardner is kicking off her campaign to be Cowlitz County Treasurer at an event being held this evening at the Kelso Senior Center, located in the Catlin Hall at 108 Northwest 8th in Kelso. This will run from 6:30 to 8 pm, and is open to anyone interested.