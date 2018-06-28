The Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce has a couple of things going on today, starting with a seminar that’s intended to help local business people “become extraordinary.” The Chamber is bringing Chuck Nau down from Seattle for an interactive presentation that’s intended to provide strategies and solutions that will help boost business growth and profitability. The seminar runs from 10 to 11:30 am at the Cowlitz County Conference and Events Center; it’s free to attend, but you do need to pre-register at kelsolongviewchamber.org.

Immediately following the seminar with Chuck Nau, the Chamber will hold its quarterly membership luncheon, bringing the County Commissioners in for the annual “State of the County” repot. The Commissioners will discuss the budget, county parks, the landfill and other topics. This is scheduled to run from 11:45 am to 1:30 pm at the County Conference and Events Center, and you can also register for this event at kelsolongviewchamber.org.

WorkSource is teaming up with the Longview Public Library for another “Hiring Event,” inviting local employers and job seekers in to try and connect. This will run from noon until 3 pm, and is free to take part. You’re invited to bring your resume and to meet with local companies that are hiring today. If you don’t have a resume, classes are offered through WorkSource, or you can attend resume classes that are held at the Library on the first and third Fridays of each month. Call WorkSource at 360-577-2250 to learn more.

The Longview Downtowners invite you to “Unwind After 5” today at the J Squared Barrel House. They say that this will be an opportunity to learn about downtown businesses, and to network with some of those downtown business people. This will run from 5 to 7:30 pm at J Squared, located next to Lower Columbia CAP at 1520 Commerce Avenue. A no-host bar and food will be available.