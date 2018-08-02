Head over to the Cowlitz PUD for lunch today, as the utility is hosting a Free Community Barbeque. This will run from 11 am until 2 pm at the PUD main office, located at 961 12th Avenue in Longview, right across from the Bud Clark Auto Dealership. It’s free and is open to everyone.

There will be a “Ring of Fire” this evening at Martin’s Dock, as Kirkpatrick Family Care Summer Concerts at Lake continue this evening. Things will actually get started a little early today, with Raeann Phillips opening the show at 5:30 pm. The Johnny Cash tribute band “Cash’d Out” will follow Raeann, presenting the hits from the “Man in Black.” It’s free and open to the entire family.