It’s time for the action to start at LCC’s Story Field, as the 2018 Babe Ruth Baseball 13-15 year-old World Series gets under way today. This is the 7th time that the local area has hosted a Babe Ruth World Series since 1990, with teams from all over the country coming in to compete. Action starts this morning, and will be going on all day, and through the 16th. Get all of the information by going to longviewworldseries.org.

Tonight’s Kirkpatrick Family Care Summer Concert at the Lake will feature Celtic, bluegrass and Americana tunes presented by a Canadian group called “Tiller’s Folly.” The free concert at Martin’s Dock starts at 6 pm, and is friendly for the entire family.