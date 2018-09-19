The Port of Longview Commission has a Commissioner Budget Workshop planned for today, starting at 10 am today at the Port offices underneath the Lewis and Clark Bridge. The workshop will commence after a public comment period, and they also say that the budget workshop will include an examination of the “White House” and its possible fate. This meeting is open to the public.

After the withdrawal of Karen Walker from the Cowlitz County Treasurer’s race, this evening’s planned forum has been cancelled. Debra Gardner met last night with local voters, following the Candidate Forum between Sheriff Mark Nelson and Sheriff’s Sergeant Brad Thurman, so this evening’s event has been scratched.

Gathering under “revamped rules,” the Lower Columbia chapter of 100 Men Who Care have their quarterly meeting this evening at the Mill City Grill. Organizers are asking participants to “leave your politics at the door” as this evening’s meeting gets under way. They’re asking participants to be prepared with their donation of 100 dollars or more, and to relax and enjoy themselves before the charity presentations begin at 6:30 pm. They also plan to give away a number of door prizes, including several with a “100 Men Who Care” theme. The doors for tonight’s event open at 6 pm at the Mill City Grill. Learn more on the group’s Facebook page.

There’s a “School Daze” end-of-summer dance planned for this evening at the Longview Moose. This is a fundraiser for the Longview Senior Center, and will feature dance tunes from “Renee and Nighttime Friends.” The doors open at 6 pm, and the dance is scheduled to go until 10 pm. Get a break on ticket prices by getting them in advance; they’re available at the Senior Center on Commerce Avenue in downtown Longview. All proceeds will help to support the Longview Senior Center. Call 360-636-0210 to learn more.