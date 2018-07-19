The Castle Rock Fair is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, starting tonight and running through Saturday. This year’s theme is “Fun at the Fair,” and Nancy Chennault has been named as the Grand Marshal for the parade. The Fair gates open at 6 pm, and the parade through downtown Castle Rock starts at 6:30. The Fair officially opens at 7 pm, including the exhibits, the Quarter Arcade and the Archery lanes. “Cooper’s Money Band” will perform at 8:30 pm. The gates open at 8 am tomorrow and Saturday, with animal showings, the Quarter Arcade, live entertainment and other fun stuff. The Castle Rock Fairgrounds are located just west of town, next to the Cowlitz River and PH 10 Road.

The 2018 Columbia County Fair also opens today, and runs through Sunday. Hours of operation at 10 am to 10 pm each day, with a theme of “Fun for the Whole Herd!” There’s a monster truck show this year, along with a lot of live entertainment and midway fun. The Columbia County Fairgrounds are located just outside of Saint Helens, on Sausler Road. Go to columbiacountyfairgrounds.com to get full details.

“Eagle Eyes” will be performing tonight at Martin’s Dock, the second in the six-week Kirkpatrick Family Care Summer Concerts at the Lake. The Eagles tribute band from Vancouver, BC will perform at 6 pm this evening, and admission is free. Bring your low-back chairs and your picnic dinners and enjoy the show.