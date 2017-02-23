Today’s Community Conversation lecture is titled “Brain vs. Brawn: Two for the Price of One?” It’s being presented by Lower Columbia College nursing instructor Annette Ward, continuing on with this term’s theme of “Sports and Society.” The free lecture begins at noon in the Laufman Lecture Hall in the Health and Science Building at LCC, and is open to anyone interested.

There’s a “Paint and Sip” event planned for this afternoon at the Monticello Park Senior Living Center, located at 7th and Hudson in Longview. This is a benefit for the Monticello Lions, and will start at 5 pm. Glazy Days will be supplying the paints and supplies; they’ll be pouring Roland Wines, and they will also be serving chef-prepared appetizers and you’ll be able to take home your specially-created wine glass. Paint-n-Sip at Monticello Park runs from 5 to 7 pm this evening; call 575-1778 to reserve your seat.