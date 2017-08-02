The Lower Columbia School Gardens Produce Sale continues today at Northlake Elementary School in Longview, going from 10 am to 1 pm at the school on Olympia Way.

They’re wrapping up the “Build a Better World” Summer Reading Program this evening at the Longview Public Library. Families that participated in the program are invited to the Summer Reading Picnic, which will go from 6 to 7:30 pm on the lawn next to the Library. Hot dogs and chips will be served, along with snow cones to beat the heat. The Shay Locomotive will be open, and they’ll also have crafts for the kids. Call 442-5300 if you have questions.

Get some help with sprucing up that resume at a workshop that’s being offered this evening at the Longview Library. Free one-on-one assistance is available for writing resumes and cover letters, offered from 6 to 8 pm this evening in the Project READ area on the main floor of the Library. Get more information on the Longview Library web page, visit the Information Desk, or call 442-5300 to learn more.