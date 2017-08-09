The Port of Longview Commissioners will meet with the Willow Grove Park Advisory Commission this morning at 10 am, and then the Advisory Committee will have its own meeting later in the day. The Willow Grove Parks Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet at 5:30 pm, where a proposal for a runway from the Cowlitz Valley Radio Control Flyers will be reviewed and discussed. The meeting is open to the public.

Resume preparation help is available today at the Longview Public Library. Free, one-on-one assistance is available between 6 and 8 pm this evening in the Project READ area at the Library; they can also help you write a cover letter if you have a job application or interview coming up. Call 360-442-5300 for more information, or go to longviewlibrary.org.