The Port of Longview Commission holds its regular meeting this morning at 10 am, with a presentation from CEDC Director Ted Sprague, and a presentation on the Industrial Water System Plan by Anchor QEA. The Commission is also being asked to pass the 2018 budget for the Southwest Washington Regional Airport. The Port’s Park Advisory Committee also meets at 5:30, also in the Port offices under the Lewis and Clark Bridge.

The Cowlitz County Public Facilities Advisory Committee meets today at 3 pm at the Cowlitz County Events Center, also planning a 4 pm workshop to discuss possible bond refinancing.

At 7 pm, the League of Women Voters hold a Candidate Forum, inviting the contenders for Kelso School Board Position 3 in for a discussion. Howard Sharples was appointed to that position earlier this year, and he’s being challenged by Allen Warner. The forum is being held in the County Commissioners Hearing Room, on the third floor of the County Administration Building. All of these meeting are open to the public.