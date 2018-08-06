The KLTV Film Lab opens today, and it runs through next week. This is for kids aged 10 to 16, and involves a two-week course in filmmaking. Students will be involved in hands-on activities, including writing, directing, and editing a finished video product. Student will become trained in the use of KLTV taping equipment, along with all of the studio gear like editors and other software. Student space is limited to the first 20 enrollees; call 360-636-3310 or go to kltv.org to learn more.

This year’s final sessions of the “Fins of Fury Swim Camp” get started today. This is a swim camp for kids and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities, and will run through the 10th at Kelso High School’s Gaither Pool. Session 1 start at 1:15 pm, and then Session 2 begins at 2:15 pm, going until 3. There is a fee to enroll, but some scholarships are available. Call 360-425-5494 if you need more information.