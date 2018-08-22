You’re invited to come and meet casually with members of the Kelso Police Department at today’s “Lemonade with the Law” event, happening this afternoon at the Kelso Burgerville. This will run from 3 to 4 pm, billed as a chance for “casual conversation” with Kelso Police. The Kelso Burgerville is located in West Kelso, at the intersection of West Main and 6th Avenue.

The “Night Market” opens this evening for the Lower Columbia School Gardens Produce Sale. This evening and next Wednesday evening, the School Gardens Produce Sale will go from 5 to 7 pm. Fresh-picked fruits and vegetables will be available for purchase, you can meet the garden rabbits, along with the kids that are growing this food. That sale happens at Northlake Elementary School on Olympia Way.

The R Square D “Back to School Dance” happens this evening at the Kelso Senior Center, starting at 7 pm. This is a casual dance, going until 10 pm at the old Catlin Hall. School supplies will also be collected, with those donations going to a local school. The Kelso Senior Center is located at 108 Northwest 8th in Kelso; call 360-431-7553 for more information.