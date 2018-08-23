There’s a “Back to School Fair” happening today at Victoria Freeman Park in Longview. This is a Backpack and School Supply distribution event, running from 9 am until noon in the park at 907 Douglas Street in Longview. Along with the distribution of the free packs and supplies, they will have carnival games, employment resources and back-to-school resources. Today’s event is sponsored by the Red Canoe Credit Union, Molina Healthcare and Youth and Family Link. This is for kids in Kindergarten through 12th grade; children must be present to accept the resources being offered. Call 360-423-6741 to learn more.

WorkSource of Southwest Washington is hosting a Hiring Event today, going from noon until 3 pm at the Longview Public Library. WorkSource is joining with the Library to host the event, bringing employers and job-seekers together. Bring your resume, and be ready to be interviewed by local employers.

The Lower Columbia Professionals meet this evening, kicking off their 2018-2019 season with a meeting at Hop-n-Grape. You’re invited to come by and learn how you can help support the scholarship program that’s run by the LCP, while also having a great time while doing it. Anyone age 21 and over is invited to this afternoon’s meeting, which will start at 4 pm at the smokehouse and taproom on 15th Avenue in Longview.