Exhibitors for the Kalama Fair will be showing up today, as the fair gets ready for a three-day run. The Exhibit Hall will open today at 10 am for exhibit entries; the Animal Barn will open at 4 pm for animal exhibits. The Kalama Fair opens tomorrow and runs through Saturday at Haydu Park, just east of I-5 at exit 32, just north of downtown Kalama.

The Lower Columbia School Gardens Produce Sale continues today, going from 10 am until 1 pm in the garden at Northlake Elementary School on Olympia Way.

Get a free Nature Book from noon until 3 pm today at the Children’s Discovery Museum, located inside the Three Rivers Mall in Kelso. The Museum and the Willapa Hills Audubon Society will be providing the books for the “Nature Niche Giveaway,” which will be available while supplies last.