There’s a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event planned for today in Ryderwood. This will run from 10 am until 12:30 pm, set up on the main road between the library and the fire station. Call Waste Control at 360-425-4302 for more information.

Bloodworks Northwest will be set up at St. Rose Catholic Church today, collecting blood donations between 10 am and 4 pm. Call 1-800-398-7888 to set up an appointment, though walk-ups will also be allowed.

There’s a new exhibit open in the Koth Memorial Gallery at the Longview Library, featuring watercolors, silk paintings, and soft sculpture characters from local artist Susan Supola. Her works will be on display through the 26th of this month; Supola will be featured in a reception that’s planned for 5 pm on Wednesday, the 13th. The Southwest Washington Mineralogical Society also has a special display in the Koth Gallery glass case, also going through the end of this month.