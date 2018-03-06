Longview City Council member Ken Botero says that his monthly Community Forum will be in a different place today, moving to the McClelland Arts Center. Botero says that he’s responding to a number of requests to discuss biking and walking trails in the city, bringing in several presenters to discuss different thoughts and concerns. He says that this will be for discussion only, and he emphasizes that no decisions can be made. The free meeting at the McClelland Arts Center starts at 10 am; anyone interested is invited to attend.

A series of workshops on growing berries in the local area starts tonight, and will run for the next two nights, as well. The Washington State University Extension Master Gardeners are hosting the workshops, starting this evening with a session on successfully raising raspberries. They’ll have information on the varieties that will thrive in this area, proper planting, and the right ways to care for those plants to get a successful crop. Tonight’s workshop will focus on raspberries, tomorrow night will deal with strawberries, and Thursday night’s workshop will be working on blueberries. All of the classes will be held in the Cowlitz County Training Center, next to the Hall of Justice, and all start at 6 pm. There is a nominal fee to attend. Call 360-577-3014, extension 3, to sign up and to get more information.