The second segment of “Adulting 101” happens at 6 pm this evening at the Longview Public Library, with a session titled “Credit and Loans: Is this Free Money?” They’ll talk about credit and why it’s important, applying for loans and the types of loans that are available; they’ll also talk about repayment. This is a free event.

Foster Farms is celebrating 20 years in Kelso at tonight’s Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event, running from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at the Cowlitz County Conference and Events Center. Pre-registration is required. Contact the Chamber at 360-423-8400 or go to their web page to learn more.