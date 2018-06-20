The Lower Columbia School Gardens Produce Sale opens today at Northlake Elementary School in Longview. Starting today and going through August 15th, the School Garden Produce Sale will happen each Wednesday from 10 am until 1 pm. Along with the fresh-picked veggies, fruit and flowers, you can also meet the garden rabbits, and you can find out more about why “kids are crazy about growing their own food.” The Northlake School Garden is located at 2210 Olympia Way in Longview.

The Southwest Washington Regional Transportation Planning Organization is bringing Freight Stakeholders together this afternoon, hosting a regional meeting to discuss freight transportation for this region. The meeting will run from 3 to 5 pm today at Spiffy’s Restaurant, just off of exit 68 on I-5 near Chehalis.

Get up and get moving at the Belly Dancing class that Longview Parks and Recreation is starting up, running each Wednesday evening through August 1st. The classes are open to anyone age 16 and over; beginning classes will go from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, followed by Intermediate classes from 6:45 to 7:45 pm at the Longview Women’s Club, located at 835 21st Avenue. Get more information on the Longview Parks and Rec web page.