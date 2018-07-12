The Southern Washington 13 year-old All-Stars youth baseball team has qualified for the regional tournament in Calgary, Alberta later this month, so the team is trying to raise money to pay for the trip. Today, tomorrow and Saturday, the team will be set up at the Taco Time in Kelso, holding a fundraising car wash between 11 am and 7 pm each day. The Taco Time is at the Riverway Plaza, just off of the Allen Street exit in Kelso.

The theme for this year’s Kalama Community Fair is “Small Town, Big Aloha,” starting today and going through Saturday. The fair opens today at Haydu Park, located just east of I-5 off of exit 30. The opening flag ceremony will be held at 11:30 am, and the new Haydu Park playground dedication will also be held. The Beer Garden opens at noon, and there will be a day full of fun and festivity before the Queen’s Coronation at 7 pm. The fun continues through tomorrow and goes into Saturday; the parade is set for 11 am on Saturday, along with all of the other great fun. There is a small fee to get in the gate; kids age 6 and under are free.

The 98th annual Toledo Cheese Days get under way today, running through Sunday. The Cheese Days Kick-Off Celebration happens this evening at the Morgan Arts Center in Toledo, starting at 6 pm. The theme for this year’s festival is “The Legend of Bigfoot,” and there are events planned through the weekend. The 22nd annual “Cheddar Open” golf tournament is tomorrow, along with the annual “Cheese Ball” formal dance. The Frog Jumping contest also happens tomorrow. The Cheese Days Parade happens on Saturday, along with a cheesecake competition and a lot of other fun stuff; activities also continue on Sunday.

The Kirkpatrick Family Care Summer Concerts at the Lake start this week, running for the next six Thursday nights at Martin’s Dock at Lake Sacajawea. “We Three” from Portland is coming from a TV appearance on “America’s Got Talent,” and they will be performing Top-40 hits, timeless classics and favorite throwbacks at tonight’s show. Bring your low-back chairs and your picnic dinners for the free show that starts at 6 pm.