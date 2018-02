Steven Matthew Grant, 42, is under arrest on charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft, picked up early yesterday morning after a break-in was reported at the I-5 and Todd Road Storage facility, south of Kalama. An alarm was reported at the facility just off of exit 27 on I-5 at 2 am yesterday, and Sheriff’s Deputies say that they found a car full of items parked behind the facility. A building search was started, and Grant was found during that search process. He was arrested at gunpoint, and then was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail. The vehicle that was connected to Grant was also seized. Grant’s bail is currently set at $5,000.