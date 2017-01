Kimberly Herrera-Torres, 18, of Toledo is being charged with DUI and reckless endangerment after a Wednesday morning crash on Rice Road in Chehalis. Lewis County Deputies say that Herrera-Torres was at the wheel of a Honda Civic that failed to make a curve, crashing into a guard rail, a tree, a parked car and a house at about 12:30 Wednesday morning. Three other people were also in the car, including another 18 year-old and two 15 year-olds. They haven’t said if any of these people were hurt. Herrera-Torres was arrested after the crash, booked into the Lewis County Jail for DUI, along with three counts of reckless endangerment. She’s now free after posting bail.