Local state legislators are joining with Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler in opposing a proposal to put tolls on freeways in Portland, as a way to raise money for transportation projects. Legislators from the 17th, 18th and 20th Districts joined with Beutler in sending a letter to Governor Jay Inslee, urging him to “take state-level action” to oppose the tolls that are being explored in Oregon. Last week, Beutler was successful in passing an amendment to the House transportation funding bill, language that would block Oregon’s proposal at the federal level. Beutler says that Oregon is looking at commuters from Washington as a “piggy bank,” looking to take money from those people to pay for projects well outside of the Portland area.