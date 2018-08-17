Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler is looking to blunt the discussions in the state of Oregon regarding possible tolls on freeways in the Portland area, introducing legislation that would require a sign-off from governors on both sides of the Columbia River before any tolls could be enacted. The I-5 Corridor Cooperation Act comes after a statement from Governor Jay Inslee, opposing the choice of “Concept C” by the Oregon Transportation Commission in regard to Portland-area tolls. “Concept C” would put the toll on all lanes of all freeways in the Portland area. If this new bill is passed, the signatures of both governors would be needed before any tolls could be imposed. Project backers would also be required to issue a formal economic impact statement on citizens and businesses before the tolls could be enacted.