Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler is urging the Southwest Washington Regional Transportation Committee to get involved in the State of Oregon’s possible consideration of tolls on freeways in the Portland metro area. The RTC is scheduled to meet tomorrow, and Beutler is sending a letter out in advance of that meeting. In the letter, Beutler says that there’s no sense in delaying involvement, saying that action is needed before “tolling cameras are installed on every lane of I-5 and our money is in Oregon’s treasury.” She says that residents of this area are carefully watching what’s going on in Oregon, along with keeping an eye on decision-makers in Washington. Beutler says that she’s not opposed to having users pay their own way, but she also says that tolls to price people out of cars, or to fund infrastructure miles away from the metro area are unfair. Beutler says that it’s time for the RTC to take a stand on the side of Washington citizens, and she asks the panel to oppose any tolling plan that would treat local stakeholders unfairly.