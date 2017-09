The unsettled weather put on a show out on the coast yesterday, with tornado warnings and sightings of water spouts reported. A Tornado Warning went up at 4:45 yesterday afternoon, covering parts of Wahkiakum and Pacific counties. In the Ocean Beach School District, a school bus that was headed for Chinook was sent back to the high school, and the scheduled cross-country meet was cancelled. Quarter-sized hail was reported in the Rosburg area shortly after 5 pm yesterday. Early this morning, several thunderstorms were reported along the south Washington and north Oregon coasts, with pea-sized hail, lightning, thunder and at least one-third of an inch of rain. They say that the chance of thunderstorms will continue into this morning, so you’re advised to be prepared for that possibility.