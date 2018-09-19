The Port of Kalama is in the final stages of preparation for the removal of the historic Chief Lelooska-carved totem pole that has stood on the banks of the Columbia River since the mid-1970’s. JH Kelly employees have been building a “strong back” for the pole, a steel brace that’s about 100 feet long and 12 inches wide, a structure that will be used to support the pole as it’s lowered from its mount. A gravel pad has been built next to McMenamin’s Kalama Harbor, where the pole can rest as it’s examined for possible restoration. The port is asking the public to stay away during this process, to reduce the hazard as the 140-foot one-piece cedar log is removed from its mount and is lowered to the ground. The original plan will have the pole removed and lowered in once piece, hoping to get that done today. If the winds are too high, they’ll try again tomorrow. The pole will rest on its back, while the other three poles at Marine Park will remain in place. The Port of Kalama is posting updates on its Facebook page.