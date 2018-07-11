It’s the landmark that lets you know that you’re driving through Kalama, but it will soon be coming down, as an examination of the world-record Lelooska Totem Pole shows that the 140-foot pole is rotten, and could fall over. The Port of Kalama recently brought in a consultant to examine the totem pole, which is the tallest single-strand totem pole in the world. It’s reported that a review done this spring shows that the pole is so badly rotted, that it could fall in a wind as low as 40 miles an hour. Late last month, the Port of Kalama Commission took action to have the pole removed, and then a decision will be made on its fate. The pole was carved by “Chief” Don Lelooska, and has been standing at the Port of Kalama since 1974.