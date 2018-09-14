The Port of Kalama is finalizing the logistics of lowering the 140-foot Chief Lelooska totem pole that has stood next to the Columbia River for many years, with plans to remove and lower the pole to a resting cradle, where it can be examined and assessed for possible restoration. Starting next week, industrial mechanical contracting experts from JH Kelly and from Ness Campbell Crane and Rigging will work to remove and lower the pole, a process that will be weather-dependent. Two cranes will be used, and an I-beam will be installed along the back. Once the pole is in its special cradle, it will be assessed for the possibility of restoration and re-installation. Marine Park in Kalama will be closed periodically between the 17th and 20th, including walking paths, the playground and the parking lot, as a lot of space is needed to work. Earlier this summer, an analysis of the pole showed extensive rot and decay, with an engineer reporting that the pole could snap in winds as low as 40 miles an hour. Port officials say that they are in touch with the Lelooska Family, to try and determine the best course for restoration and maintenance.