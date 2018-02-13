The State of Washington could soon have another Tourism office, as a bill sponsored by 19th District Senator Dean Takko makes it out of the Senate and heads to the House. Senate Bill 5251 would create the Tourism Marketing Authority, a group that would develop and implement a tourism marketing plan, intended to help drive tourism dollars to all corners of the state. In 2011, Washington pulled the plug on the Tourism office, as huge budget cuts were made during the recession. As it stands now, Washington is the only state in the union that does not currently have a statewide tourism program. Takko says that this new group will help to encourage people to come for a visit, while also helping to bring “much-needed dollars” into rural areas of the state. Takko says that the Washington Tourism Marketing Authority would be funded through by directing two-tenths of one percent of retail sales taxes that are paid on lodgings, car rentals and restaurants. SB 5251 passed out of the Senate on a unanimous vote, and now goes on to the House for consideration.