Today is the deadline to submit applications for a second round of funding for projects that support or maintain tourism in the City of Longview. Normally, these requests are solicited during the regular budget process; due to a number of factors, all of this year’s funds have yet to be allocated. Eligible projects include things like festivals or events, advertising brochures, or similar things. Full details and application forms are available at the City of Longview executive offices, on the second floor of the Longview City Hall. Applications are due by 6 pm today. Go to mylongview.com for more information, or call the city at 360-442-5004.