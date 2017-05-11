Cowlitz County Undersheriff Marc Gilchrist says that the investigation into the arson that destroyed the Liberty Espresso stand in Toutle is continuing. The coffee stand located next to Drew’s Grocery in Toutle was burned to the ground this past Sunday morning, and after the fire was put out, evidence was found, showing that the fire had been intentionally set. Gilchrist says that evidence located at the scene and tips from concerned citizens are aiding with the investigation, but he also says that additional information is being accepted. If you can help out with this investigation, you’re asked to call 577-3092; you can also leave an anonymous tip on the free “CCSOTip” app, which is available for both iPhone and Android phones.