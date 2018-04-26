Results of an independent investigation into sexual harassment claims involving members of the Toutle Lake High School boy’s basketball team were presented Tuesday night to the Toutle Lake School Board, which is reportedly recommending discipline and other policy changes. In the report that was presented Tuesday night, it was revealed that players ranked the team mothers on a “Hot Moms” scale, rankings that apparently also involved other female family members. The issue came to a head last December, when a basketball team member complained about being harassed, saying that other players were making sexual and derogatory comments about his mother and his sister. The father made a complaint to Basketball Coach Eric Swanson, who suspended four team members for one game. The team also underwent sensitivity training. The parents involved pushed for additional investigation, which led to the report that was presented on Tuesday. Recommendations from the report were also adopted unanimously. Some of those recommendations include development of a “nepotism policy,” clarification of sexual harassment policies and discipline, better access and transparency regarding complaints about sexual harassment and bullying. The report also recommends discipline for Coach Swanson, along with the hiring of a separate Athletic Director. The full list and additional information is printed in today’s Daily News.