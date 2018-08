The northbound Toutle River Rest Area remains closed, as the Department of Natural Resources deals with a nearby brush fire. The brush fire was first reported at about 4:45 yesterday afternoon, and quickly grew to about three acres in size. The Rest Area at milepost 54 northbound was closed as a precaution, while Cowlitz Fire 3 responded out of Toutle, along with brush crews from DNR and Weyerhaeuser. A DNR helicopter also assisted in the response. Access to Toutle Park Road and Burma Road has been limited, as the crews deal with this fire. DNR has been maintaining a fire watch through the night. The cause of the fire is not yet known.