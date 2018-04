No injuries or serious damage was reported after an elderly female apparently took a wrong turn Friday night, and drove on the railroad tracks for several miles. Shortly before 9 on Friday night, a call came into Kelso Police about a pickup truck that was driving southbound on the railroad tracks. The truck was seen going underneath the Allen Street Bridge, and then stopped near the Train Depot. They contacted Burlington Northern-Santa Fe to halt train traffic. A tow truck was needed to come in and actually lift the truck off of the tracks. Field testing also showed that the elderly woman had a blood alcohol level of .036. When she was questioned, the woman says that she got onto the tracks near Ostrander Road. So far, no citations have been reported.