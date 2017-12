The public is being invited to attend a business class presentation that’s being made this morning at Lower Columbia College, discussing the feasibility of attracting a Trader Joe’s grocery store to the local area. Over the past ten weeks, students in the Business 100 class called “Foundations of Business Success” have been conducting a marketing analysis and feasibility study, asking if Trader Joe’s is a good fit for this community. A series of team presentations are planned today from 9 to 11 am in Room 105 of LCC’s Applied Arts Building.