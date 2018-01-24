There’s an Apprenticeship and Trades Fair happening this evening at Mark Morris High School, an event that’s intended to let local teens get an idea about the apprenticeship training and career opportunities that are available in this area. Students in grades 8 through 12 are invited to bring their parents to this evening’s event, where they’ll hear about the benefits of the apprenticeship program, coming from a young and skilled panel of apprentices who will talk about their work experiences. Union representatives will be on hand, along with representatives from companies that hire apprentices. The Longview School District will have information on the new Pre-Apprenticeship program that will be starting next year, and students will be able to try a “virtual welder.” The Longview School District Apprenticeship and Trades Fair will run from 6 to 7:30 pm this evening at Mark Morris High School.