It’s now being reported that a Longview woman has died from injuries that she received in a Christmas Day car crash. The crash took place at 15th and Hemlock; Longview Police say that Mary Ann Hamilton, 83, was a passenger in a car being driven by her son, coming back from a medical appointment at St. John Medical Center. They say that Eugene Braykovich, 40, of Kelso was making a left turn at the intersection, and crashed into the car driven by Hamilton’s son. Hamilton, her son and Braykovich were all taken to St. John; the Daily News reports that she died about four hours later, due to complications from her injuries. Braykovich was cited for second-degree negligent driving.