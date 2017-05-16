It may still be raining, but the Washington Department of Transportation is gearing up for the summer construction season. WashDOT is sending out an alert about several local projects that could delay your travels to summer recreation. There’s a repaving project planned on Tennant Way, covering seven miles of state highway between Ocean Beach Highway and 3rd Avenue. Crews will be replacing more than 60 broken and unstable concrete panels; similar work is also planned on State Route 432 inside the Kelso city limits.

More than three miles of West Side Highway will be re-paved between Longview and Castle Rock, work that will also include intersection, crosswalk and striping enhancements.

Work is also planned on Ocean Beach Highway between Kandoll Road and Ingalls Road, covering some nine miles of pavement in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties. WashDOT officials say that the wet weather is causing some delays on these projects, but they do plan to resume work within the next week.