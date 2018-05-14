Longview Fire officials say that a travel trailer caught fire early this morning outside of a home on 26th Avenue, and the fire spread from the trailer to the house. At 1:11 this morning, multiple 911 calls came in from the 200 block of 26th Avenue, saying that flames were visible behind the house. Longview Police were first on the scene, reporting that a 30-foot fifth-wheel trailer was ablaze, and that the fire was spreading to the home. Firefighters arrived and pulled hose lines to the rear of the house, while a search of the home was also conducted. The homeowner and three family members were able to safely escape, after being awakened by a neighbor. Several pets were also safely removed from the house. They say that the trailer was destroyed in the fire, while the house and a nearby van were “scalded.” The cause is not known, but fire officials say that it does not appear to be suspicious. The residents and their pets were eventually allowed to return to the house.