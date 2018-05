Noah Kennard, 32, of Centralia is being cited after a crash that snarled traffic on the northbound freeway yesterday afternoon. State Troopers say that Kennard was driving north on I-5 at 2:45 yesterday afternoon, hauling an SUV on a flatbed trailer. Near the bridge for the East Fork of the Lewis River, the trailer began to oscillate, and Kennard lost control of his truck. The trailer began to whip around, eventually tossing the SUV. That rig then rolled onto its right side, blocking two lanes of the freeway. Troopers say that Kennard did suffer injuries in the crash, but he refused aid. Troopers say that Kennard exceeded a safe speed for towing the SUV, so he’s being cited for allowing the trailer to whip, weave and oscillate.