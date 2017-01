Raul Marques, 45, of San Francisco is in the Cowlitz County Jail, arrested on a third-degree assault charge after he allegedly punched a conductor on an Amtrak train. The Sheriff’s Office reports taking Marques into custody on Friday evening, as the Amtrak train was traveling through Cowlitz County. They say that Marques was removed from the train and was arrested in Vader, after he allegedly punched a conductor in the face several times. Marques is also being charged with failure to comply, and could also face a warrant in Lewis County on a third-degree theft count.