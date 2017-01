The investigation is continuing into a train-versus-pedestrian collision that took place near Kalama on New Year’s Day. Gus Melonas with Burlington Northern-Santa Fe reports that a man who was walking on the tracks was hit and critically injured shortly before noon on Sunday, an incident that took place south of Kalama near Todd Road. It’s reported that the train crew did see the man, and went into emergency braking. They say that the train was doing about 20 miles an hour when it hit the man, who suffered a neck injury that’s reported to be “life-threatening.” The as-yet unidentified male was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Portland. The victim’s name has not been released, nor has his condition been updated.