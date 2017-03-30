An investigation is under way after a woman was hit by a train and was seriously injured in Scappoose yesterday morning. Scappoose Police say that the incident took place at about 11:20 yesterday morning, in the area of Southeast High School Way. Few details are being made available at this time; there are reports that the 61 year-old woman was out on a run when she was hit; witnesses say that the train was moving at its regular speed, and blew its horn before it hit the woman. It’s reported that the woman was conscious when emergency crews arrived, but they also say that the woman was taken to a hospital in Portland with “life-threatening injuries.” No names have been released, and the woman’s condition has not been updated.