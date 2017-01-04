The man who was hit and critically injured while on the railroad tracks near Kalama is now being identified as Eric Garoutte, 28, of Longview, and he’s still listed in critical condition at PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver. Garoutte was hit and injured as he was walking northbound along the main rail line near Todd Road, a little before noon on Sunday. Gus Melonas with Burlington Northern-Santa Fe says that the crew on the freight train did see Garoutte, and went into emergency braking. Even with that, the train was doing an estimated 20 miles an hour when it hit Garoutte. It’s reported that Garoutte was knocked off of the tracks, and suffered severe neck injuries. The investigation into the incident is continuing.