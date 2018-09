The woman who was killed Monday afternoon after being hit by a train in Kelso is being identified as Alissa Marie Brech, 40. The Cowlitz County Coroner released Brech’s name yesterday, identifying her as a local transient. Coroner Tim Davidson says that Brech died from blunt force trauma, killed by a northbound freight train as she was crossing the tracks in the 400 block of North Pacific Avenue at about 2:30 pm on Monday. Family members have been notified; services are pending.