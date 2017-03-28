Nearly 400 students from ten local high schools will be taking part in the 4th annual Financial Reality Fair, which starts today and runs through Thursday. This is being presented by Fibre Federal Credit Union, a hands-on budgeting simulation for high school students. Students will choose a career prior to the fair, and then they will receive a worksheet showing what they can expect to make in their first five years in that career. Everything else will be stripped away, and then the students will visit booths, where they will make decisions about housing, food, transportation, clothing, food and other living expenses. The idea is to show the students about the balance between “needs and wants”; after they go “shopping,” the students will meet one-on-one with a financial coach to assess the choices made. Get more information by contacting Fibre Federal.

From 6 to 7 pm today, the Apprenticeships and Trades Family Information Night will be held at Kelso High School. Organizers say that this is an opportunity to learn about apprenticeships, study the occupations involved, improve on basic skills, and meet with an Apprenticeship Coordinator. This evening’s Information Night will be held in the Kelso High School Library, and is open to anyone interested. Call the KHS Career Center at 501-1830 for more information.